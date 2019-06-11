BA pilots call for strike ballot over pay offer

British Airways pilots called for a strike ballot after unions rejected a latest pay package from management. IAG, owner of the airline, reversed earlier gains to fall as much as 1.3 per cent.

Members of the British Airline Pilots Association (Balpa) voted against the deal and approved a formal strike ballot with a 96 per cent majority, the union confirmed.

British Airways faces a coordinated campaign for bigger salary increases from pilots, cabin crew and ground staff in a challenge to its efforts to lower costs. Both Unite and GMB unions representing cabin crew and ground crew have also rejected the pay deal.

“We are urgently considering next steps and will make a further statement later this week,” Balpa general secretary Brian Strutton said in a statement.

Commenting on the unions’ stance, a spokesperson for BA said: “We believe our pay and benefits for pilots are among the best in the industry. Our latest pay proposal of 11.5 per cent over three years is fair and generous, and we continue open discussions with all our trade unions.”

IAG SA traded 0.3 per cent lower at 467.10 pence in London.

“Although we appear to have reached an impasse, Unite, Balpa and GMB stand ready to consider any serious, revised proposal BA may wish to put forward,” the labour groups said in a joint letter to members. – Bloomberg