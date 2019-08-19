Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s Irish unit made loss of €16m last year

Exceptional costs at a marketing and selling arm of computer giant Hewlett Packard last year contributed to the company recording a pre-tax loss of €16.3 million.

Accounts for Leixlip-based Hewlett Packard Enterprise Ireland Ltd show that revenues declined 17 per cent to €157 million in the 12 months to the end of October last.

The company – which is also involved in providing consultancy services for enterprise customers – recorded the loss after €19. 7 million in exceptional costs were booked.

A restructuring charge of €2.92 million related to the cost of workforce reduction in the period “as the company continually refines its operating model” and €2.6 million was spent under this heading in 2017.

Staff numbers last year reduced from 281 to 203 as employee costs declined from €30.7 million to €25.87 million. The number of staff in customer service functions reduced from 261 to 189.

The directors stated that revenues declined by 17 per cent as a result of the separation of the enterprise services and software business segments.

In October 2018, the company acquired the share capital of Hewlett Packard Galway Ltd from a Hewlett Packard EMEA holding company for €106.93 million.

Separate accounts for Hewlett Packard Galway show that it recorded a pre-tax loss of €2.6 million last year after revenues more than halved to €28.7 million.