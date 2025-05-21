George Wendt: 11 of the best Norm Peterson quotes

From the first episode of Cheers to the very last, a decade later, George Wendt’s teddy bear barfly Norm Peterson was a fully formed sitcom dream. Like Howard Borden before him and Cosmo Kramer after him, his entrance alone was a highlight in every episode – and Wendt, who has died aged 76, appeared in all 275 episodes of Cheers, a feat matched by only Ted Danson and Rhea Perlman.

Every single time he opened the door, perpetually sweaty and tie always askew, the bar gave a huge cheer – “NOOOORM!” – as he trudged to his favourite stool for that first beer. Every weary walk to his seat came with a zinger. (The very first: “Norm! Whattya know?” “Not enough.”)

Though Norm was in every episode of Cheers, it is hard to identify a singular moment that made him a great sitcom character. Instead, the affection we felt was accumulative: for his world-weariness, his insistence on awful food, the loathing and love he felt for his unseen wife Vera – and of course, the simple pleasure he took in having a cold one with friends. (Which led to a bar tab so big by the final episode that Sam threatened to send it to Nasa to calculate.)

While we got to see only a little of Norm beyond the bar, so many of his best lines conveyed the great and ordinary tragedy that was his life: the unseen bad days at work, the unseen bad nights at home. “How’s life treating you Norm?” would be greeted with: “Like it caught me in bed with its wife”, “Like I just ran over its dog” or “Like a baby treats a diaper.” Once, when asked how he’s feeling, he responded: “I’m on top of the world . . . it’s a dismal spot in Greenland somewhere.”

“I have a hard time talking about Norm,” Wendt said in a 1989 interview. “It’s like he’s too close to me, but I don’t think he’s changed over the years. They moved him from being an accountant to [a] painter and decorator, but that was basically for some storylines. He’s still the same Norm. I think he’s the toughest to write for because he’s not really anything. He’s just funny.” But no man ever walked into a bar quite like Wendt.

11 of the best Norm one-liners

1. Snow Job (season 2, episode 18)

Coach: “What’s shakin’, Norm?”

Norm: “All four cheeks and a couple of chins.”

2. No Help Wanted (season 2, episode 14 )

Coach: “Can I draw you a beer, Norm?”

Norm: “No, I know what they look like. Just pour me one.”

3. The Executive’s Executioner (season 3, episode 21)

Sam: “What’ll you have, Normie?”

Norm: “Well, I’m in a gambling mood, Sammy. I’ll take a glass of whatever comes out of that tap.”

Sam: “Looks like beer, Norm.”

Norm: “Call me Mister Lucky!”

4. The Heart Is a Lonely Snipe Hunter (season 3, episode 14)

Sam: “What’s new, Normie?”

Norm: “Terrorists, Sam. They’ve taken over my stomach. They’re demanding beer.”

5. The Belles of St Cletes (season three, episode 24)

Sam: “Norm! What brings you in at this time of day?”

Norm: “Same thing that always does.”

Sam: “A bit early for a beer, isn’t it?

Norm: “So, float a cornflake in it.”

6. The Peterson Principle (season 4, episode 18)

Sam: “Hey – what’s happening, Norm?"

Norm: “It’s a dog-eat-dog world, Sammy, and I’m wearing Milk Bone underwear.”

7. Diane’s Nightmare (season 4, episode 5)

Norm (Coming in from the rain): “Evening, everybody!”

Everybody: “Norm!”

Sam: “Still pouring, Norm?”

Norm: “That’s funny, I was about to ask you the same thing.”

8. Strange Bedfellows, Part 3 (season 4, episode 26)

Woody: “How’s it going, Mr Peterson?”

Norm: “Poor.”

Woody: “I’m sorry to hear that.”

Norm: “No, I mean pour.”

9. Let Sleeping Drakes Lie (season 6, episode 18)

Woody: “Can I pour you a beer, Mr Peterson?”

Norm: “A little early isn’t it, Woody?”

Woody: “For a beer?”

Norm: “No, for stupid questions.”

10. Bar Wars III: The Return of Tecumseh (season 8, episode 21)

Sam: “What are you up to, Norm?”

Norm: “My ideal weight if I were 11 feet tall.”

11. The King of Beers (season 11, episode 3)

Norm: “Boy meets beer. Boy drinks beer. Boy meets another beer. In this performance, the role of the boy will be played by Norm Peterson.”

– Guardian