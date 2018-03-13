Revenue settles tax default cases worth €10m

The Revenue Commissioners settled more than 60 cases of tax defaulting totalling more than €10 million during the final quarter of last year.

Settlements in 26 of the cases, involving sums of €4,923,453 remains outstanding, at least in part, at year end.

The biggest settlement concerned Dunbar IT Consulting, a company in liquidation with an address on Upper Mount St in Dublin 2. The total of €1,042,236 involved €482,285 under various tax headings, plus penalties and interest.

Galway-based orthopaedic surgeon Kenneth Kaar was hit with a tax bill of €717,581, of which €250,000 was interest and penalties.

Fulvio Pellegrini, who runs Luigi’s takeaway in Baltinglass, Co Wicklow, made a settlement of €481,288, while another fast food operator – John Noble of Florence Road, in Bray – made a settlement of €73,981. A Henry & Rose chipper is based at that address.

The Avoca Clinic, a cosmetic surgery in Kilmacanogue, Co Wicklow, made a settlement of €138,588.

Swiss-based company director Andre Levy agreed a €183,751 settlement following an investigation into offshore assets, while architect Jonathan Walsh of Walsh Architects in Dublin was hit with a €40,853 bill over unpaid income tax and VAT.

During the quarter, Revenue carried out a total of 1,295 audits and investigations.