Eir to cut 750 jobs after French takeover of phone company

Eir has unveiled plans to cut 750 jobs, days after a majority stake in the company was acquired by two French firms controlled by telecoms billionaire Xavier Niel.

In a statement confirming the cost-cutting initiative to The Irish Times, Eir said that the move is taking place in parallel with plans to simplify the group’s products and business processes.

“Eligible staff have already or will shortly receive correspondence with a personalised financial estimate for their consideration,” the statement said. “A large percentage of the company’s field force is not eligible.”

Eir, which has been through more than 2,000 job cuts in recent years, currently has about 3,225 staff.

Mr Neil’s investment vehicle NJJ and Paris-listed telecoms company Iliad, in which the entrepreneur owns a 52 per cent stake, agreed in December to acquire 64.5 per cent of Eir in a deal worth €3.5 billion.

Existing Eir shareholders US hedge funds Anchorage Capital and Davidson Kempner Capital have also remained on board as part of the takeover, although Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC, which built up a 20.6 per cent stake last year, has exited its investment.

Carolan Lennon, previously head of the company’s networks and wholesale division, was installed as the new group chief executive as the deal went through, replacing Richard Moat, who signalled at the time of the takeover announcement that he was leaving the company.

Eir’s chief financial officer Huib Costermans also plans to leave the company in June. The men are among 45 senior staff at Eir who are set to share €100 million in exchange for their shares in the company under the purchase.