Young advertising talent to create charity campaigns for Cannes competition

Young advertising creatives will compete to represent Ireland in the Cannes Young Lions competition by devising campaigns for Concern Worldwide, Epilepsy Ireland, educational development charity Suas and ChecktheRegister.ie.

The scheme, organised by the Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI), will see entrants aged 30 or younger devise free campaigns for IAPI’s charity partners, with 12 winners selected to attend the prestigious Cannes Lions advertising festival in June and take part in the Young Lions event.

Rick O’Shea, who was diagnosed with epilepsy aged 16 and is a patron of Epilepsy Ireland, expects some “ground-breaking campaign ideas” to emerge from the process. The deadline for submissions is March 5th.

Last year, Ireland’s Emma Wilson and Kyle Schouw, from branding agency Richards Dee, won “gold” in the design category at the Young Lions event for their work on a brief set by the United Nations to build on its gender equality campaign, UN Women.