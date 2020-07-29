IPL Plastics agrees sale to Madison Dearborn

IPL Plastics, the Irish-run packaging company, said on Wednesday it agreed to be taken over by US private equity giant Madison Dearborn Partners in a deal that values its stock at a 26 per cent discount to the price at which it floated on the Toronto stock market two years’ ago.

The company, formerly known as One51, said that Madison Dearborn will pay 10 Canadian dollars per share, which values its equity at 555 million Canadian dollars. IPL Plastics’ initial public offering in June 2018 was set at 13.50 Canadian dollars.

Still, the agreed price marks a 153 per cent premium to where the shares were trading before it was reported in the middle of May that IPL Plastics (IPLP) was being circled by potential suitors.

“We have concluded that this transaction is in the best interests of IPLP and fair to our shareholders,” said Rose Hynes, a non-executive director and chair of a special committee that assessed the bid.

“With a view to maximizing shareholder value we conducted a thorough assessment of MDP’s proposal, as well as other alternatives reasonably available to the company, including the status quo.”