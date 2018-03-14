Inside Business podcast: Immersive VR Education’s £6m IPO

When the founders of the Waterford-based Immersive VR Education took a €1,000 loan four years ago to start the business, they were flat broke.

This week the holding company for the tech start-up, run by husband and wife team David and Sandra Whelan, began trading on the London and Irish stock markets, raising £6 million (€6.7 million).

On this week’s Inside Business podcast, the couple speak to Ciarán Hancock about VR technology, their expansion plans and the realities of running a business with your spouse.

Inside Business podcast

“I have to listen to Sandra, not just because she is my wife, but obviously because she is the COO,” David explains.

Also this week, Cliff Taylor on the European Commission’s plans for a digital tax and what impact it could have on the Republic.

But first, Laura Slattery has a round-up of the week’s stories, including a planned redesign of Aer Lingus cabin crew uniforms, the latest tourism figures and Paddy McKillen Jnr’s Press Up hospitality group’s potential stock market flotation.

Inside Business is a regular podcast from The Irish Times. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, on Android, on Stitcher, on ACast or on Soundcloud.