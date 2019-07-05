Takeda opens new cancer drug plant in Dublin

Japanese pharma group Takeda opened a new state-of-the-art cancer drug manufacturing plant in Dublin on Friday.

The €40 million plant will be used to manufacture global supplies of the company blockbuster drug Ninlaro, an oral medicine that is used in combination therapy to treat multiple myeloma, a type of white blood cell cancer. It is Takeda’s only active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) plant outside Japan.

Construction of the plant began in June 2017, and its opening will create 40 jobs in the facility which houses all steps of the production process – from API, making the drug and packaging for supply to global markets.

Takeda chief executive Christophe Weber said Takeda had built up a strong foundation in Ireland over the past 17 years.

“This new plant in Grange Castle is an important strategic site for us as it is not only the first overseas manufacturing centre for APIs outside of Japan, but it houses all the steps of the production process.”

He said it would help the company to “concentrate our efforts on breakthrough innovations”.

IDA Ireland executive director Mary Buckley said: “This innovative manufacturing site not only highlights Takeda’s commitment to Ireland, it also showcases how competitive Ireland is for global enterprise and investment.”

To honour the Japanese origins of the company the Japanese ambassador to Ireland, Mari Miyoshi, unveiled a symbolic wooden sun dial at the event.

Opportunity

In addition to the grand opening, Takeda also used the opportunity to showcase another Grange Castle project. The company is investing €30 million in what will be the first commercial scale cell-therapy production facility in Ireland.

Like the Ninlaro plant, all stages of the production process from the receipt of donor material to packaging will be managed onsite.

Apart from its cancer therapies, Takeda makes active ingredient for diabetes, insomnia, weight loss, acid-related disease, bipolar disorder and hypertension drugs in Ireland.