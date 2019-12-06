Kilkenny crowned overall winner at Bank of Ireland National Enterprise Town

Kilkenny was named Ireland’s most enterprising town at this year’s Bank of Ireland National Enterprise Town Awards on Wednesday night, taking home the trophy and a cash prize of €33,000.

The annual awards, now in their fourth year, bring business, community groups and local authorities together, in each town, to showcase the spirit of enterprise in their local area. This year almost 70 towns and urban villages were nominated for the awards.

Castlebar, Co Mayo, won the rising star award, for towns or urban areas that have significantly improved as a place to live, visit and invest. Ballincollig in Cork was the winner of the city award.

Bank of Ireland chief executive Francesca McDonagh said: “Strong local economies are the backbone of the Irish economy and we’re proud to recognise, celebrate and support businesses and community groups working together to create jobs, drive growth and build thriving communities.”

Representatives from Kilkenny’s winning town team were presented with the trophy and cash prize by special guest, the Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys and Ms McDonagh at a gala reception on Wednesday night.