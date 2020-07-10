Goodbody’s planned €155m sale to Bank of China falls through

Goodbody Stockbrokers’ planned €155 million takeover by state-owned Bank of China has fallen through, according to sources.

It marks the second collapse of a Chinese deal in less than 18 months.

Bank of China agreed last November to acquire the 144-year-old stockbroker in a transaction that was to see Kerry-based financial services group Fexco sell its 51 per cent stake in a business it acquired control of from AIB in 2011.

Management and staff at Goodbody, who own 49 per cent of the business, were to get half of their consideration when the Chinese transaction was completed, with the remainder due within three years.

A spokesman for Goodbody didn’t immediately respond to efforts to secure comment and a spokeswoman for Fexco declined to comment.

A deal struck in 2018 for a Chinese consortium, led by Zhong Ze Culture Investment Holdings, to take over Goodbody fell through early last year when the sellers became concerned about changes to the make-up of the group following an initial agreement.