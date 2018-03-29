Smurfit Kappa joins UN water sustainability mandate

Smurfit Kappa has joined the UN Global Compact’s CEO Water Mandate, demonstrating its commitment to water sustainability.

The company will help identify, explore and solve water challenges, working with brands including ABInBev, Danone, Heineken and Unilever.

The water mandate aims to address the growing crisis in water and sanitation in many parts of the world by implementing a range of strategies and policies.

Smurfit Kappa has already invested more than €60 million in sustainable water treatment technology to cut energy use, with one treatment transforms water pollutants into biogas that can be used as fuel in the company’s combined heat and power plants.

“Joining the CEO Water Mandate was the next logical step for us after reaching our latest water target at the end of last year,” said Steven Stoffer, group vice president of development at Smurfit Kappa. “Water is one of Smurfit Kappa’s five key sustainability areas and we have conducted extensive research and development into returning it to nature as clean as before. Our goals are underpinned by the 2030 UN Sustainable Development Goals.”