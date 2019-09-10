Margrethe Vestager to stay in EU’s top competition job

Margrethe Vestager, the EU’s competition chief, will retain her role as the bloc’s antitrust enforcer in Ursula von der Leyen’s team in a move likely to spark criticism from the White House.

In one of the big surprises in the new European Commission line-up, Ms Vestager, who has been dubbed the “tax lady” by Donald Trump, will continue in her role policing mergers and state aid for the next five years.

Ms Vestager will also lead Brussels’ digital policy as an executive vice-president in the new commission.

Ms Vestager instigated the Apple state-aid case which resulted in the iPhone-maker being asked to to pay back €14 billion to the State. Apple’s appeal is due to be heard on Tuesday the 17th and Wednesday the 18th of September. She also dished out record fines to Google.

The announcement came from commission president-elect Ms von der Leyen in her first press conference to announce her college of commissioners on Tuesday.

In other big moves, Italy’s commissioner nominee Paolo Gentiloni will become the EU’s new economics chief, and France’s Sylvie Goulard will lead the bloc’s push to create an industrial policy, leading on defence and the single market.

Belgium’s Didier Reynders and the Czech Republic’s Vera Jourova will both oversee compliance with the rule of law. Ireland’s Phil Hogan has been nominated as trade chief. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019