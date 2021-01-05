Lights! Camera! Action! for €150m State-backed Greystones movie studio plan

Wicklow County Council has granted a 10-year planning permission for a €150 million film studio and media campus in Greystones, which is backed by the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF).

Greystones Media Campus (GMC) Ltd is planning to build “a state of the art” film studio and media campus on a 50-acre site in Greystones in a scheme that will create more than 1,500 jobs.

The project is a 50/50 joint venture between construction group John Sisk & Son Ltd and and ISIF, a State agency that operates under the umbrella of the National Treasury Management Agency.

Productions

Ardmore Studios and Ashford Studios have already put Wicklow at the centre of the Irish movie and TV industry with productions including Braveheart, the Tudors, Penny Dreadful and Vikings.

The promoters of the venture state that GMC will aim to capitalise on the growing demand for content by streaming services Amazon, Netflix and Hulu, and more established operators such as HBO and Disney.

A letter lodged with the application states that there is currently an acute global shortage of studio space to meet the growing demands of those entities engaged in the “content creation race”.

The planning documents state that the project when complete will more than double the stage capacity in Ireland, and generate an economic impact with a gross value of €1.54 billion for the region.

The promoters say the proposal “has the potential to be transformative in the manner in which the Guggenheim was transformative for Bilbao”.

The scheme involves the construction of 73,511 sq metres of film studio across 15 buildings at the IDA Business and Technology Park in Greystones.

Motivation

The letter states that a central motivation for ISIF’s involvement “is that the development of this studio will support the broader film and TV industry and in particular the existing Irish studio infrastructure across Ireland but specifically in county Wicklow, where a globally recognised cluster will be created”.

It adds that ISIF has identified the Greystones project “as strategically important to address the shortage of capacity and promote Ireland as a location for foreign and domestic producers”.

ISIF involvement underlines the project’s economic rationale and its national importance, the application added. “This development can create embed and anchor a global industry in Ireland and Wicklow for the long term,” the letter states.

A number of local residents expressed concern over the impact of the plan and third parties have the option of appealing the council decision to An Bord Pleanala.