Bar sales plunge despite retail performance edging higher in July

Retail sales rose modestly in July, nudging up 0.1 per cent in volume compared to June and 0.4 per cent compared to July 2023, although bar sales continued to plunge.

When motor sales are excluded, both the monthly volume increase and the year-on-year rise was 0.2 per cent, according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The value of retail sales rose by 0.2 per cent in the month and was up by 1.2 per cent over the year to July.

The largest monthly volume increases were recorded in the CSO’s clothing, footwear and textiles category, where sales rose 4.8 per cent.

Pharmaceuticals, medical and cosmetic articles sales were up 2.2 per cent, while furniture and lighting was up 2.1 per cent and motor trades 2 per cent.

The sector showing the highest monthly volume decrease was bars, where sales fell 13.5 per cent.

It was also a weak month for books, newspapers and stationery, where sales fell 5.1 per cent, and electrical goods, where sales declined 2.4 per cent.

On an annual business, the largest volume growth has been seen in hardware, paints & glass, where sales have surged 11.1 per cent over the year.

Department store sales are also up 3 per cent compared to July 2023.

The sectors showing the highest annual volume declines are bars, where the drop is now 16.2 per cent, followed by books, newspapers and stationery, which has registered a fall of 4.4 per cent in the volume of sales.