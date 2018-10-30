Dublin tourism briefing and Facebook results due

Monday

Results: Mondelez, HSBC, Pappa John’s Pizza.

Indicators: UK housing prices (Oct); mortgage lending (Sep), lending to individuals (Sep), consumer credit (Sep); US personal income and spending (Sep).

Tuesday

Results: Facebook, eBay, AerCap, Geberit, Lufthansa, Under Armour, General Electric, Coca Cola, Groupon, Yelp, Pfizer, Mastercard, Tesla.

Indicators: Irish retail sales (Sep); Euro zone business confidence (Oct), services sentiment (Oct), industrial sentiment (Oct), GDP (Q3), consumer confidence (Oct), consumer inflation expectations (Oct), German unemployment (Oct), inflation (Oct).

Meetings: Dublin Chamber’s Tourism Briefing with address by Caroline O’Keeffe of Fáilte Ireland (Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin).

Dublin Chamber tourist briefing

Dublin Chamber will hold a briefing on the shape of the tourist sector in the capital on Tuesday.

The news is unlikely to be surprising. With the exception of a shortage in hotel space, the year-round throngs of visitors on the cobbled pavements of Temple Bar are as indicative as ever of a healthy sector.

Still, as with any industry, complacency is to be avoided. Addressing the Christ Church Cathedral gathering Fáilte Ireland’s Dublin manager Caroline O’Keefe will touch on a number of topics including priorities for the city and the importance of off-season tourist traffic.

Dublin is also set to host four games of the Euro 2020 football championship, a bountiful prospect for those running businesses, and one that will be addressed at the briefing.

Last year according to Fáilte Ireland, almost six million visitors to the capital spent about €2 billion. The vast majority of those are from mainland Europe, while 1.5 million trips generated by people living in Ireland was estimated to be worth about €0.3 billion.

Leslie Moore, city parks superintendent and chair of the Dublin Bay UNESCO Biosphere Partnership, will also address the event.

Wednesday

Results: Air France KLM, DSM, Molson Coors, Kellog, Estee Lauder, General Motors, Fitbit.

Indicators: Irish unemployment (Oct); Euro zone inflation (Oct), unemployment (Sep); UK consumer confidence (Oct); German retail sales (Sep);

Thursday

Results: Apple, New York Times, Starbucks, Kraft Heinz, Motorola Solutions, Revlon, Spotify, Sotheby’s.

Indicators: Irish manufacturing PMI (Oct); UK manufacturing PMI (Oct); UK quantitative easing; US manufacturing PMI (Oct), manufacturing prices (Oct), construction spending (Sep), vehicle sales (Oct).

Meetings: Bank of England interest rate decision; Aryzta agm (Dübendorf, Switzerland).

Friday

Results: Alibaba, Exxon Mobil.

Indicators: Euro zone manufacturing PMI (Oct); UK construction PMI (Oct); German import prices (Sep), manufacturing PMI (Oct); US exports and imports (Sep), unemployment and non-farm payrolls (Oct), factory orders (Sep).

Meetings: CFA Society Ireland (Chartered Financial Analyst) awards ceremony for 47 new charter holders (Westin Hotel, Dublin).

Chartered financial analysts on the rise

The number of Irish people seeking a qualification as a chartered financial analyst is on the rise and probably linked to the sheer number of firms working in the sector.

On Friday, Conor O’Kelly, chief executive of the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) will give the keynote address to the latest round of CFA award recipients at a ceremony in Dublin. Their number has risen from 35 in 2017 to 47 this year.

If this seems paltry, the road to qualification is an arduous one. Only about 30 to 40 per cent of those survive this financial brand of boot camp, in which grunts must endure an estimated 1,000 hours of study and course work in the space of three years.

“It’s an indication of the strength of the Irish financial services industry and Ireland’s position in the global financial hierarchy that there has been huge growth in investment analysis and the number of investment analysts working in Irish brokers, fund managers, pensions companies and the myriad of international firms in the IFSC, ” the CFA Society Ireland said ahead of the ceremony.

The qualification is now viewed, it says, as essential for those seeking a career in global investment.