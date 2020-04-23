State plans 1,200 homes for Central Mental Hospital site in Dundrum

The State hopes the construction of more than 1,200 homes on a major site now belonging the Health Service Executive (HSE) can begin within two years.

The Land Development Agency (LDA), set up in 2018 to use State property for housing purposes, plans to build more than 1,200 dwellings on the Central Mental Hospital site in Dundrum, Dublin.

Subject to An Bord Pleanála approval, the agency hopes to begin building on there in early 2022, the LDA confirmed on Thursday.

The agency intends building new homes on the grounds and reusing the mental hospital in a move that it says will open up the site, which is three times the size of Lansdowne Road stadium at 11.5 hectares.

Reddy Architecture & Urbanism will work with European consultancy, Tyréns, and several other Irish groups on the development’s design.

Patients, who are all prisoners, and HSE staff will transfer to a new hospital in Portrane in north Co Dublin.

Opportunity

LDA chief executive John Coleman said it was an opportunity to develop land that had been closed off since the 1800s.

“We plan to transform the Dundrum and Windy Arbor area for the better with a landmark sustainable and inclusive new neighbourhood of in excess of 1,200 new homes, incorporating significant period buildings and matured landscaped grounds,” he added.

The agency pledged to consult with locals to ensure that the development took account of the community’s needs.