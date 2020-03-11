Harcourt Developments secures new tenants at Park West

The success of Harcourt Developments’ Park West scheme continues with four lettings amounting to a total of 34,634sq ft agreed so far this year.

While one deal saw the increase of existing tenant Sysnet’s footprint within Block 71 from 10,700sq ft to 15,000sq ft, the other transactions saw the arrival of three new companies to the west Dublin business park.

In the first instance, medical services giant Affidea made the decision to relocate its Irish head office to Park West, taking 4,500sq ft in Block 71 on a 15-year lease at €17 per sq ft.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company operates 246 diagnostic imaging, outpatient and cancer-care centres in 16 countries and markets the ExpressCare clinics as a quicker alternative to often crowded accident and emergency rooms in hospitals. Affidea’s Irish network comprises 12 walk-in diagnostic imaging clinics around the country. Together, these facilities treated just over 200,000 patients in 2019.

Protein bar

Park West has also become home to the global headquarters of protein bar manufacturer Fulfil Nutrition, a company now widely acknowledged as a rising star in the snack market. Fulfil’s successful disruption of the nutrition bar market through, among other things, its insistence on keeping chocolate among the ingredients in all its products, has seen it secure investment from global confectionery giant, Hershey. This investment has allowed Fulfil to fund an aggressive expansion plan, the execution of which has necessitated the recruitment of more staff and the opening of its new global headquarters at Park West. The company recently entered into a new 10-year lease on 5,834sq ft of space at Block 10A at a rent of €17 per sq ft.

The third and latest new tenant at Park West is Irish firm, LetsGetChecked. Established in 2014, it offers a medical testing platform that links consumers and laboratories, offering a number of at-home tests, including for general health, sexual health, cancer screening and fertility checks. The company’s move to Park West forms part of its plan to double its current headcount to 250 by rhe end of this year.

LetsGetChecked has taken a 10-year lease at €9 per sq ft for 20,000sq ft of the industrial space at Park West.