GVA Donal O Buachalla rebrands as Avison Young

Having forged a reputation over 66 years as one of Ireland’s leading independent firms of property consultants and chartered surveyors, GVA Donal O’Buachalla begins a fresh chapter today with the announcement of its strategic affiliation with global real estate adviser Avison Young.

The move represents the latest transition for the O Buachalla business which entered into its first global affiliation in 1995 with the negotiation by its chairman, Con Cronin, of its long-standing partnership with GVA.

That 25-year association comes to a close with the formal transition and rebranding of GVA Donal O Buachalla to Avison Young.

Under the terms of the tie-up, all current GVA Donal O Buachalla directors become principals of Avison Young, with Fergal Burke remaining managing director of the island of Ireland, supported by Jago Bret in Belfast, as managing director of Avison Young in Northern Ireland. Ownership of the Irish business is being retained by the current team.

‘Reinforced for future’

Endorsing GVA Donal O Buachalla’s move to Avison Young, Mr Cronin said: “Whilst our strong partnerships with clients remains at our core, our new affiliation is more than just a name change, it means that we are reinforced for the future.”

Mr Burke, managing director of Avison Young Dublin, added: “A closer relationship with Avison Young gives us access to the data analytics technology and support of a significant global player, as well as the expertise and contacts of world-leading property market specialists. In an environment of constant change, this link allows us to flex to whatever is around the corner, while maintaining our close relationship with our customers.”

Although both GVA Donal O Buachalla and GVA Northern Ireland will now come under the umbrella of the Canadian-headquartered Avison Young, the three firms have worked together for more than two decades across Ireland, the UK and Europe.

‘Longstanding partnership’

Commenting on Avison Young’s establishment of its brand in the Irish marketplace, the company’s chairman and chief executive, Mark Rose, said: “This is a natural evolution of our long-standing partnership with the team in Ireland who have built on their fantastic heritage to become leading advisers delivering a full range of transactional and consultancy services to clients.”

Avison Young’s newly adopted Irish team has performed strongly over the last three years. Together, its 40 professionals across the island of Ireland have, during that time, conducted valuations of mixed-use countrywide portfolios worth in excess of €500 million; sales of development sites worth in excess of €200 million; acquisition of investments worth in excess €100 million and office acquisitions of in excess of 350,000sq ft. They have provided business rates advice on client rates liabilities in excess of €200 million.