118 Grafton Street offers prime pitch for the post-pandemic era

Retailers looking to secure a post-pandemic pitch in Dublin city centre’s most sought after shopping district may be interested in the opportunity presented by 118 Grafton Street.

The ground floor (753sq ft) and basement (492sq ft) of the premises are being made available to lease through agent Bagnall Doyle MacMahon for a rent of €140,000 per annum.

The upper floor offices are also available to lease either separately or in conjunction with the retail unit. The office accommodation extends to 2,758sq ft and is quoting a rent of €100,000 per annum.

While the Covid-19 outbreak continues to have a significant impact on traditional High Street retailers and on the economy more generally, Declan Bagnall of Bagnall Doyle MacMahon believes the subject property will prove to be attractive once the pandemic is addressed.

He says: “The location speaks for itself. Yes, there are short-term issues which undoubtedly are having an impact, but Grafton Street, Trinity College and, indeed, Dublin City Council’s ongoing plans to upgrade College Green will secure the footfall and future of this area once we are through this pandemic.”