Aviva Ireland CEO sues own firm, data protection and tasty innovation

Aviva Ireland’s general insurance chief executive John Quinlan, who has been on leave for almost eight months, has launched a law suitlegal proceedings against the company. Joe Brennan has the details.

Karlin Lillington, in her weekly weekly column, says that it’s very difficult to see the ECJ accepting US assertions on data protection adequacy. So get ready: anything could happen next Thursday.

Jason Ward of Dell Technologies Ireland tells Ciara O’Brien that working from home is here to stay.

Garnishes for gins and tonic, vegan cheese, and cashew nut-based desserts are just three of the products launched by some of Ireland’s latest crop of food and drink entrepreneurs. Olive Keogh whets her appetite.

In our latest Inside Business podcast Ciarán Hancock is joined by Chris Johns and Eoin Burke Kennedy to discuss the impact of Covid-19 on the economy and what can be done about it.

Olive Keogh meets the team behind the legal tech start-up that aims to make DIY divorces easier and cheaper.

Ciara O’Brien gives her verdict on the educational game Osmo.

The Irish Times has also launched its Innovation Awards for 2020 with applications now invited. The awards will recognise innovations and bright ideas brought to market between January 1st, 2019 and May 30th of this year, across five categories.It’s free to enter so check out irishtimes.com/innovationawards.

The Irish Times has published its annual Top 1000 companies magazine, the definitive guide to Irish business. It is also available at irishtimes.com/top1000

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our business news alerts .