Revenue, profit at Origin Enterprises rises in 2019

Agri-services group Origin Enterprises said revenue and profit rose in the year ended July 31st 2019 off the back of both organic growth and acquisitions.

The company, which provides specialist agronomy advice, crop inputs and digital agricultural solutions, said revenue was €1.8 billion for the year, a rise of 10.5 per cent overall and 7.2 per cent on a an underlying basis. Operating profit for the year was €82.3 million, an overall increase of 15.6 per cent and a 3.5 per cent rise on an unde rlying basis. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were 7.9 per cent higher at 52.65 cent.

Free cash flow was down slightly year on year, to €54.0 million from €56.6 million in 2018. Net debt almost doubled to €75.6 million from €38.4 million a year earlier.

The business also saw an exceptional charge of €7 million in 2019, mainly down to a non-cash impairment relating to its Ukrainian business.

The company has also reached conditional agreement to dispose of its Cork Docklands property, a deal that could net Origin up to €47.5 million.

“Our business has performed well in the period with the group benefiting from favourable organic and acquisition growth,” said Origin’s chief executive Tom O’Mahony. “The FY19 result reflects our commitment to maintaining a diversified business portfolio with an excellent first-time contribution from Latin America together with the benefit of good demand levels in Ireland and the UK more than offsetting the impact of a more challenging operating environment in Continental Europe, where highly competitive trading conditions within the Ukrainian market impacted profitability.”

The company said it expects demand for agronomy services and crop inputs for Ireland and the UK to normalise in the coming year to a level lower than the market demand levels experienced in 2019, particularly in the fertiliser and feed market which had been lifted by the fodder crisis in the first half of its fiscal year.

However, it indicated some caution in its dealings as Brexit continued to dominate the headlines.

“Against the backdrop of the uncertain nature of Brexit, and its timing, we continue to prioritise a prudent approach to risk management and capital allocation,” Mr O’Mahony said.

Origin said it was proposing an increase in total dividend of 1.4 per cent, bringing it to 21.32 cent.