Coldest Irish summer in a decade dampens sales of Bulmers

Sales of Bulmers Irish Cider fell sharply over the summer, one of the coolest in nearly a decade in Ireland, C&C group said in interim results published on Tuesday.

The group, which also makes and distributes Tennent’s lager, said it remains on-track to deliver full-year operating profits of around €80 million after pre-tax profits topped €40 million over the six months to the end of August.

C&C, where chief executive Patrick McMahon quit earlier this year after a series of accounting errors came to light, said its profit forecasts are underpinned by market share gains for Tennent’s and Bulmers despite a fall in sales over the period, due to cooler-than-normal weather in the UK and Ireland.

More to follow...