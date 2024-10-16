Plans for 100-bedroom Baggot Street Hotel lodged

The plan calls for redeveloping the former AIB branch at 52-54 Upper Baggot Street, among other buildings

Plans have been lodged for a 100-bedroom Raglan Townhouse hotel for Baggot Street Upper in south Dublin.

The company behind the plans, Raglan Townhouse Hotel Ltd, is seeking planning permission for the hotel at Nos 46, 48 and 52-54 Baggot Street Upper and at 46, 48, 50 and 52-54 Eastmoreland Lane, Dublin 4.

Along with the 100-bedroom hotel, the scheme will also include a cafe and bar on the ground floor.

The proposal involves changing the use of the upper floors of No 48 Upper Baggot Street from offices to a hotel.

The proposal also involves changing the use of Nos 52-54 Baggot Street Upper, which was a form AIB bank branch, to a hotel, and constructing a four-storey building to the rear of Nos 46, 48, 50 and 52-54 Baggot Street Upper.

Directors of Raglan Townhouse Hotel Ltd include Michael Roy Enright who is also a director of Wychwood Properties (TH) Ltd and Arie Van Der Veken.

The bid by Raglan Townhouse Hotel Ltd to develop a hotel for Baggot Street is the third attempt by hospitality firms in recent months to construct tourist accommodation on Baggot Street, with planning permission proving a major stumbling block.

In August an Eamon Waters firm, Peachbeach UC, lodged plans for a 66-bedroom hotel and 23 apartments over six storeys for 15-16 Lower Baggot Street in the city centre and this was refused last month after an objection from the nearby Merrion Hotel.

In July Dublin City Council refused planning permission for a new luxury seven-storey guesthouse planned for Lower Baggot Street.

The plan by the Corcoran family’s Kilcolman Partnership for a 30-bedroom upmarket guesthouse for 73 Lower Baggot Street that would include the change of use of existing offices to hotel and the addition of a seven-storey block is currently on appeal to An Bord Pleanála.

In a separate application to the council, OBA Chancery Ltd has lodged plans for a 599-bed space hostel for lands at Fegan’s, 13-18 Chancery Street and 1-1a St Michan’s Place, Dublin 7.

OBA Chancery Ltd has lodged plans for an eight-storey building to accommodate the 599 bed-space hostel along with 12 residential units.

According to planning documents, “the proposed hostel will provide for a quality high-end offer and will attract a diverse range of tourists, particularly budget-conscious and younger travellers for whom the current market is underserved, thereby increasing the number of visitors to the city”.

The report states that “this tourist hostel is a quality high end development”.