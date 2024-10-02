for Finance, Jack Chambers and the Minister for Public Expenditure, National Development Plan Delivery and Reform, Paschal Donohoe unveiled the budget on Tuesday. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw for The Irish Times

Budget 2025 is in the books, but what does it all mean? How is your pocket impact? Should all eyes be turning towards a possible general election now? You can catch up on all the main points while Cliff Taylor breaks down all the issues. Use our budget calculator to figure out how the changes effect you, or submit a question to Dominic Coyle who will kick off his annual budget live Q&A on Irishtimes.com from 7am today.

Drug giant Pfizer is cutting more manufacturing jobs in Ireland as the company continues to struggle with the post-Covid landscape in the pharmaceuticals sector. It is understood that up to 210 jobs will go across three sites – Grange Castle, in west Dublin; Newbridge, Co Kildare; and Ringaskiddy, Co Cork. That amounts to just under 5 per cent of the group’s manufacturing workforce in Ireland.

Away from the budget, an “extraordinary” approach by social media giant Meta means businessman Denis O’Brien must join more than 700 defendants to his case over allegedly fake online advertisements associating him with promotion of scam financial schemes and products, the High Court has been told. Mary Carolan was in court.

Local subsidiaries of US investment fund Cerberus Capital Management collected almost €33 million last year on Irish debts snapped up by the companies during the financial crisis, new figures show. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

In his column, John McManus looks at the tumultuous career of Johnny Ronan and asks if the developer will find a friend for future developments.

Pretax profits doubled at RTE’s commercial arm to €11.44 million last year on the back of renewed digital distribution deals for shows concluded in respect of RTÉ Player licensing and the rolling off of costs tied to Toy Show The Musical. Gordon Deegan reports.

Gordon also has details of how average pay at Stripe’s UK arm has topped €425,000, while Denis O’Brien has completed the purchase of another hotel in Portugal, adding to his interests there.

Entrepreneur Illan Power who denies being reckless about information filed to the Companies Registration Office (CRO) is to face a Circuit Court jury trial following a “reappraisal” of the case by the DPP. Tom Tuite reports.

Electric car sales are down 25.7 per cent on last year, in contrast to the overall new car market which fell just 1.4 per cent up to the end of September. As M<ichael McAleer reports, the total new car market so far this year is 118,926 cars, according to the latest figures from The Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI). Of these, 16,133 were fully electric cars, making up 13.8 per cent of the market. That’s a drop on last year, where EVs accounted for over 18 per cent of new car sales.

In Commercial Property, Ronald Quinlan reports that The Queen’s pub in Dalkey is back on the market for €3.45 million. He also has details of a wealthy Irish investor buying into Henry Street in Dublin, as well as a land bank near Dublin airport being put up for sale.

