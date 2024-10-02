Large land bank near Dublin Airport guiding at €4.5m

Agent Knight Frank is guiding a price of €4.5 million for a 129-acre land holding at Dunsoghly in north Dublin. While the lands, which are located a kilometre from the grounds of Dublin Airport and 6.5km from the airport terminal, are agricultural and laid out in tillage at present, the selling agent believes they are ideally positioned to benefit from a rezoning to industrial and logistics use in the future.

The entire holding is zoned Objective Green Belt under the Fingal Development Plan 2023-2029. The aim of this designation is “to protect and provide for a greenbelt”. About 75 acres of the lands are located outside the Airport Public Safety Zones. The limited supply of lands outside this zone but near Dublin Airport enhances the strategic significance of the property, according to the selling agent. In terms of its accessibility, the land is near the N2, which connects with the M50 and wider motorway network.

With demand for industrial and logistics assets continuing to grow, those already invested in the sector are looking to increase their exposure. In view of this demand, Knight Frank maintains that the Dunsoghly lands are ideally located to benefit from a rezoning to industrial in future years. Further information is available from Evan Lonergan or Finín O’Driscoll at Knight Frank.