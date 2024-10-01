New electric car sales down 26% on last year

While Toyota remains the best-selling new car brand, Audi has climbed into sixth position overall this year. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Electric car sales are down 25.7 per cent on last year, in contrast to the overall new car market which fell just 1.4 per cent up to the end of September.

The total new car market so far this year is 118,926 cars, according to the latest figures from The Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI). Of these, 16,133 were fully electric cars, making up 13.8 per cent of the market. That’s a drop on last year, where EVs accounted for over 18 per cent of new car sales.

In contrast, there has been a 12 per cent rise in regular hybrid sales this year, totalling 26,079 new registrations at the end of September and now making up over 22 per cent of the market. Similarly, there has been growth in plug-in hybrid sales, now accounting for 10 per cent of total sales with 11,766 registrations.

Petrol remains the most popular option for Irish buyers, with 36,339 registrations, followed by diesel with 26,947.

Brian Cooke, SIMI director general said: “Reinstating and extending EV supports, as well as investing in a reliable charging infrastructure, can help regain lost momentum in the electric vehicle project. The industry remains committed to supporting the transition to electrification.”

Toyota remains the best-selling new car brand with 17,043 registrations, ahead of Volkswagen with 13,226, Skoda with 11,917, Hyundai with 11,220 and Kia with 8,900. Audi has climbed into sixth position overall this year with 5,270 sales, while BMW has also made it into the top 10 with 4,300 registrations. Both premium brands now rank ahead of mainstream brands like Ford, Renault and Opel in new car sales so far this year.

The best-selling new car in Ireland is the Hyundai Tucson with 5,207 sales, ahead of the Skoda Octavia with 4,307 and the Kia Sportage with 3,777.

In the commercial vehicle market - a bellwether of economic activity - van sales are up 9.1 per cent so far this year with 28,972 registrations, while 2,629 new HGVs (Heavy Goods Vehicles) have been registered, an increase of 10.8 per cent on last year.