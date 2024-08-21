Flutter CEO Peter Jackson is in line for a big bonus under a new agreement. Photograph Nick Bradshaw for The Irish Times

Weeks after Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment shifted its main listing and operational base to the US, chief executive Peter Jackson is in line for a big payout under a reworked pay deal. Indeed, he could get €6.25 million in salary and bonuses next year while it awarded him up to €10 million in share options on Tuesday. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

A south Dublin GAA club is paying €1 million for playing fields in one of the city’s most sought-after areas that have been conservatively valued at €10.5 million if they were zoned for residential housing. It is the latest twist in a story that may have some way to run yet. Dominic Coyle has the details.

Most of us like to think we can spot when a social media post is actually an ad, but research shows we greatly overestimate our ability to do. Joanne Hunt shows how not to get caught out, and protect your pocket in the process.

A day after the Irish League of Credit Unions called for rule changes to make it easier to lend bigger mortgages, John McManus explains why such a move would be madness.

A Zurich-listed group is set to buy Cavan-based Kyte Powertech for a figure understood to be around €250 million in a deal that will see the MML Capital Ireland exit its stake in the Irish business after backing a management buyout there in 2020. Ian Curran reports.

Inflation across the euro area rose marginally in July but the increase is not expected to deter the European Central Bank (ECB) from cutting interest rates next month. As Eoin Burke-Kennedy writes, consumer prices in the single-currency zone rose 2.6 per cent in July, up from June’s 2.5 per cent rate, the EU’s statistics agency Eurostat said.

The supply of second-hand properties for sale in Ireland has fallen by almost a third since the pandemic, according to estate agent Sherry FitzGerald. The company also said it expects house prices to increase in value this year by 6-8 per cent. Eoin has the story.

A planning application by Dublin Airport operator DAA to raise the current 32 million passengers a year cap at Dublin Airport to 40 million has been hit by a fresh delay. Fingal County Council has granted a three-month extension to November 14th to the airport operator so it can prepare a response to a large tranche of further information requested by the council in February in relation the application. Gordon Deegan reports.

Gordon also reports that a Catholic priest has expressed fears for local retailers in a Co Clare town in response to plans by German supermarket giant Lidl to build a new store there.

The Irish chief executive of global communications giant FleishmanHillard John Saunders is to step down after nearly a decade in charge. The company announced on Tuesday that Mr Saunders (66) would take on the role of global chairman from October 1st next with chief operating officer JJ Carter replacing him as president and chief executive. Eoin has the story.

Fáilte Ireland was hoping to “newsjack” the Taylor Swift concerts by gifting her a handmade cardigan to reflect the singer’s “fondness” for the country and “grá” for traditional knitting. Their viral marketing campaign, which reached more than nine million people, ended up costing less than €8,000 and featured in 370 different international publications and online outlets. Ken Foxe has the story.

Bankrupt developer Seán Dunne has claimed before the High Court that two senior officials overseeing his Irish bankruptcy were never validly appointed. Aodhan O’Faolain was in court.

Bankrupt developer Seán Dunne has claimed before the High Court that two senior officials overseeing his Irish bankruptcy were never validly appointed. Aodhan O'Faolain was in court.