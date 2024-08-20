DAA application to raise passenger cap at Dublin Airport hit by fresh delay

The planning application by Dublin Airport operator DAA to raise the current 32m passengers a year cap at the airport to 40m has been hit by a fresh planning delay. Photograph: Fran Veale

A planning application by Dublin Airport operator DAA to raise the current 32 million passengers a year cap at Dublin Airport to 40 million has been hit by a fresh delay. Fingal County Council has granting a three-month extension to November 14th to the airport operator so it can prepare a response to a large tranche of further information requested by the council in February in relation the application.

In February Fingal council planners requested further information across 85 headings, and the airport operator had six months in which to provide a response. This was due to be submitted by August 15th. However the council has given DAA the three-month extension to November 14th in which to provide the response.

In a letter to the council planning consultant for the airport operator Aiden O’Neill, of Coakley O’Neill Town Planning, sought the extension due to the “nature, extent and complexity” of the request for further information. Mr O’Neill also confirmed that the extension of time was required to ensure a comprehensive response to the request for further information.

A spokesman for the airport operator said on Tuesday: “The volume of information required by the planning authority is very significant. We requested more time to ensure we provide comprehensive and accurate responses. The volume of further information that needs to be provided is substantial. We are committed to addressing all queries thoroughly to ensure the process is as smooth as possible.”

On the expected timing of the decision on the application, he said the final decision on the infrastructure application was up to both Fingal County Council and the Aircraft Noise Competent Authority. “If the decision is appealed to An Bord Pleanála the timeline would extend accordingly.”

The DAA is still awaiting a ruling from the planning board on its application to amend planning conditions on the operation of the North Runway. It lodged the North Runway Relevant Action application to amend the conditions in December 2020 with the council, and more than three years and eight months on the application remains before the appeals board.

The spokesman said: “We have seen the significant timelines it has taken to reach a final determination on the North Runway Relevant Action, and we are hopeful that given the strategic importance of this application, and the resourcing of An Bord Pleanála which has happened over the recent past, it might ensure as expedient a decision as possible.”

He added that the airport operator was currently working on an interim application to raise the 32 million passenger cap and this is expected to seek an increase to 36 million passengers a year. “This will be submitted if we believe it can expedite the lifting of the cap, thereby protecting jobs and maintaining connectivity.”