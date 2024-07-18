High end Kinsale golf club refused permission for fresh development

An Bord Pleanala turned down the proposals from the Old Head Golf Links in Cork. Photograph: David Cannon/Getty Images

The operator of the exclusive Old Head of Kinsale Links (OHKL) golf course in Co Cork has failed to secure planning permission for a five-star luxury farmhouse style accommodation a short distance from the course.

An Bord Pleanála refused planning permission to Ashbourne Holdings Ltd after objections were lodged against the ‘Old Head Farmstead’ proposal.

The decision overturns a grant of permission that was issued by Cork County Council in July of last year. The case came before An Bord Pleanála following four appeals by Brian Downing, Lispatrick, Kinsale, along with separate appeals by Maurice Fitzgerald, Alan Fitzgerald and Manjana Strey & Holger Diepes all of Ballymackean, Old Head, Kinsale

The scheme involves the demolition of a farmhouse, agricultural buildings and the construction of 24 guest suites in six residences on a farm property around 500 metres from the golf course.

A Tourism & Economic Statement lodged with the application states that the five star ‘farmhouse’ style accommodation proposal is part of a series of accommodation developments planned by OHKL valued at €32m.

The other two elements of the accommodation proposals involve up to 40 suites at the Pier Rd Townhouse in Kinsale with a rooftop bar and an extension to the Old Head of Kinsale clubhouse that includes five additional bedroom suites.

The report states that what is proposed “will appeal to a market segment whose requirements are currently not being met”.

The report states that the proposals “are designed to give visitors to OHKL more reasons and greater opportunity to stay longer and so spend more money in the area”.

The plans were lodged last year following the OHKL making a strong post Covid-19 recovery in 2022 as pretax profits at Ashbourne Holdings Ltd increased six fold to €3.91 million as revenues surged by 152 per cent from €5 million to €12.76 million.

Green fees links cost €450 for so-called high season in 2024 and the OHKL report states that the golf complex attracts 20,000 visitors annually with 50 per cent originating from the USA and 80 per cent from overseas

However, the appeals board has refused planning permission after concluding that due to the proposal’s location within a so-called high value landscape, it would have a negative impact on the visual amenity and character of the area.

The appeals board also concluded that the proposal does not accord with the Cork County Development Plan and would be more appropriately located within an existing built-up settlement given the scale, nature and extent of the proposal.