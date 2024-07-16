Salesforce cuts more jobs globally, including some posts in Ireland

Tech company Salesforce cut about 300 roles from its total workforce in July as the company continues to pare costs and streamline its operations.

Salesforce did not give specific details on where the cuts had been implemented, but it is understood that fewer than 10 roles in Ireland were affected.

“Like any healthy business, we continuously assess whether we have the right structure in place to best serve our customers and fuel growth areas,” a spokesperson for Salesforce said. “In some cases that leads to roles being eliminated.”

The latest round of job losses followed the US-based company’s decision to lay-off 700 staff earlier this year, and a 10 per cent cut in its workforce at the start of 2023. That led to around 200 jobs going at the Irish arm of the business, with a further 50 confirmed later in the year.

At the end of January, Salesforce had more than 72,600 employees worldwide, and around 2,000 in Ireland.

The company has previously spoken about hiring in key areas to drive revenue growth, such as around its Data Cloud product, while keeping an eye on expenses. “Are we getting the most from everybody in the business – if we’re not, we’re going to have to make reshaping decisions,” said chief operating officer Brian Millham during a June investor conference.

It is one of a number of large tech companies to announce major reductions this month. Intuit announced plans to eliminate 1,800 roles last week, blaming the reductions largely on underperforming employees and saying it would rehire roughly the same number of people. Software makers UiPath and Open Text also disclosed lay-offs this month. Last month, Business Insider reported that Microsoft cut hundreds of workers in its Azure cloud division, and in May, recruitment company Indeed.com said it would cut around 1,000 jobs worldwide. – Additional reporting: Bloomberg