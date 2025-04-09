Champions League round-up: PSG hit back to take control of Champions League tie against Villa

Champions League quarter-final: PSG 3 (Rogers 35) Aston Villa 1 (Doué 39)

Aston Villa’s Champions League dream is hanging by a thread after losing 3-1 at Paris Saint Germain in the first leg of their quarter-final.

Villa, playing at this level of European football for the first time since 1983, had enjoyed a serene run to the last eight but faced their toughest challenge yet against the recently crowned French champions.

They were dreaming of another famous night when Morgan Rogers put them ahead in the 35th minute but superb goals from Desire Doué, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Nuno Mendes turned it around for the French champions, who look capable of finally winning the competition for the first time.

Neves’ added-time goal seems particularly important as Villa had contained Liverpool’s conquerers and looked to be returning home with just a one-goal deficit after France’s public enemy number one Emiliano Martinez made a string of important saves.

READ MORE

However, they now have a mountain to climb to turn the tie around at Villa Park next Tuesday.

Martinez, hated in France because of his antics for Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final, was always going to be the centre of attention, not least because of his pre-match caper of wearing a cap with a French cockerel on and an emblem marking the four trophies his country have won in recent years.

He annoyed the PSG fans even further by making a big stop in the eighth minute to turn over Ousmane Dembele’s fizzed effort, while Vitinha curled an effort just over.

After surviving the early onslaught, Villa silenced Parc des Princes by taking the lead in the 39th minute.

It was a simple but brilliant counter-attacking goal as John McGinn won the ball on the halfway line, he found Marcus Rashford, who slipped in Youri Tielemans and the Belgian’s precise ball across the face of goal was converted by Rogers at the far post.

No one celebrated more than Prince William, who went wild with Prince George, but the joy was short-lived as PSG responded brilliantly.

PSG 2-1 Aston Villa

The Georgian wizard Khvicha Kvaratskhelia puts the home side in front with a magnificent strike

📱 Updates - https://t.co/64acosjbJd

📺 Watch - https://t.co/XnOP6grnB7 pic.twitter.com/8wz5k8P00K — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) April 9, 2025

Martinez made a miraculous save to deny Doue at the near post, clawing the loose ball away before it crept over goalline.

But Doue was not going to be denied and scored a brilliant goal from the resulting corner. He picked the ball up at the far post, cut inside and curled a delightful effort that went in off the woodwork, with Martinez not even diving.

The Argentinian was beaten again four minutes after restart as Kvaratskhelia scored a brilliant goal to put the hosts in front. The Georgian was fed by Ruiz Fabian, he turned half-time substitute Axel Disasi inside out as he advanced into the penalty area and then fired an unstoppable shot in off the near post.

Kvaratskhelia was having a great night and he almost set up a third goal as a sublime piece of skill set up a counter attack which ended with Martinez getting down well to keep out Achraf Hakimi’s low shot.

Villa’s chances took a major hit in the second minute of time added on when Mendes produced a clinical finish after being played in by Dembele.

Barcelona 4 (Raphinha 25, Lewandowski 48, 66, Yamal 77) Dortmund 0

Imperious Barcelona thumped visitors Borussia Dortmund 4-0 in their Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday after Robert Lewandowski netted twice against his old club to earn the Catalans a sizeable lead.

The treble-chasing Barca predictably dominated the opening stages and grabbed the lead following Raphinha’s strike in the 25th minute. A string of saves from Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel frustrated Barca for the remainder of the first half.

Barcelona emerged more determined following the break and it took them only three minutes to score the second with Raphinha assisting Lewandowski, who nodded home from close-range.

The Polish striker extended their lead in the 66th minute from just inside the box while Lamine Yamal wrapped up another demolition job by Barcelona in the 77th minute.