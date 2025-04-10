High levels of burnout and poor mental health among teachers

A total of 28 per cent of teachers surveyed by DCU rated their mental health as poor or very poor over the past year. Photograph: iStock

Many teachers are suffering from burnout and are unlikely to remain in the profession long-term, according to a study by academics at Dublin City University.

The research in Ireland is based on responses from more than 1,000 primary and second-level teachers, and was undertaken from November 2024 to February 2025.

Its findings come as many schools are struggling to cope with staff shortages, especially in the greater Dublin area.

The study found that 85 per cent of teachers surveyed report were experiencing moderate to high levels of work-related burnout.

A total of 28 per cent rated their mental health as poor or very poor over the past year.

When asked if they received training on managing their personal wellbeing and mental health, most (83 per cent) indicated they had not.

Some 42 per cent of those surveyed indicated they were unlikely to remain as teachers long-term.

The research, undertaken by Dr Sabrina Fitzsimons, Dr Pia O’Farrell and Prof Catherine Furlong at DCU, aims to improve teacher wellbeing and retention by identifying significant causal factors of burnout and poor mental health in teachers.

Survey results also indicate there are no strong correlations between burnout and age, gender, having children or teaching experience.

Researchers say this implies that burnout levels may be influenced by other factors, such as workload, parental expectations, organisational issues, challenges in working with pupils with special educational needs, rather than demographic or experience-related factors.

Burnout is recognised by the World Health Organisation as an occupation-related phenomenon caused by prolonged and unmanaged workplace stress. It has significant implications for the education sector, which is already grappling with attracting and retaining staff.

More than 400 teaching posts at second level were unfilled last year, according to a draft Department of Education report seen by The Irish Times. A further 800 were occupied by teachers not qualified to teach the subject they were delivering.

Dr Pia O’Farrell said the research was particularly relevant given the persistent concern of teacher supply and challenges in delivering curricular reform.

“The new primary curriculum, currently being rolled out, marks a significant shift in teaching and learning approaches,” Dr O’Farrell said.

“Simultaneously, changes to the senior cycle are set to begin implementation from September. These developments are occurring alongside the rapid integration of AI in education, which will significantly impact teachers’ approaches to teaching and assessment in the current junior cycle and the upcoming senior cycle reforms.”

In addition, Prof Catherine Furlong said teaching in Ireland has a long tradition of being a highly valued profession, evidenced by high numbers entering teacher education courses.

“However, as concerns about retaining teachers within the profession grow, these initial results highlight the urgent need to acknowledge and address the reality of the occupational wellbeing of teachers,” she said.