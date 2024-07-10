Budget plan will ‘pump’ money into economy already at risk of overheating, warns Ifac

In the Summer Economic Statement, published on Tuesday, Minister for Finance Jack Chambers signalled the upcoming budget would be framed around a tax and spending package of €8.3 billion, which would include a €6.9 billion increase in public spending. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

The State’s financial watchdog has sharply criticised the Government’s proposed €8.3 billion budget plan, claiming it is “significantly more expansionary” than previously signalled and would pump money into an economy already at risk of overheating.

In a series of tweets on X, the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council (Ifac) claimed the Coalition’s tax and spending plans were coming at a time when the economy was already performing well and at a time when employment was at a record high.

“The economy does not need more money pumped into it from Budget 2025,” it warned.

The council claimed the Government was adopting an “everything now” approach to budgeting while avoiding difficult choices.

In the Summer Economic Statement (SES), published on Tuesday, Minister for Finance Jack Chambers signalled the upcoming budget would be framed around a tax and spending package of €8.3 billion, which would include a €6.9 billion increase in public spending.

The latter corresponds to annual increase of 6.9 per cent, significantly above the Government’s own 5 per cent spending rule. Minister Chambers said the Government’s fiscal strategy was being adjusted to take account of the “need to improve public services and infrastructure, particularly in the context of a growing population and economy”.

But Ifac insisted if the Government wanted to increase spending by more than 5 per cent this “required tax increases to pay for the extra spending”.

Jack Chambers: what to expect from the youngest Minister for Finance since Michael Collins Listen | 35:34

“The Government appears to be avoiding making choices in Budget 2025. Instead, an ‘everything now’ approach of current spending increases, tax cuts and increased investment are all planned for next year,” it said.

The watchdog said breaking the spending rule “now increases the risk of the economy overheating and adds to inflation pressure”.

Ifac did, however, welcome attempts to appropriately budget for health costs. In the SES, the Government announced it was providing an additional €1.5 billion in funding for the health service for this year “to account for the need for better quality healthcare, the complexity of providing health services, and the legacy impact of a post-pandemic and heightened inflationary environment”.

The document noted that health spending now accounted for 28 per cent of current expenditure, up from 22 per cent in 2015.