Barbie tops the charts with Irish cinema audiences

Barbie, the Margot Robbie co-produced movie, the box office hit of the year, generating €9.9 million last year in Ireland.
It was the highlight of a buoyant year for Irish cinemas, as box office income increased by 10 per cent to €101 million, according to the annual report of the Irish Film Classification Office.
In the box office battle between Barbie and the multi-Oscar winning Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy, Barbie came out on top.
Both movies were released at the same weekend last summer and, in Ireland, Barbie was the comfortable winner with Oppenheimer taking €6.4m at the box office, 35 per cent less than its rival.
- Sign up for Business push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Our Inside Business podcast is published weekly – Find the latest episode here