Bumper €8.3bn tax and spending package earmarked for Budget 2025

Minister for Finance Jack Chambers will frame Budget 2025 around a massive €8.3 billion tax and spending package, Ministers confirmed on Tuesday. Photograph: Collins

The upcoming budget will be framed around a massive tax and spending package of €8.3 billion, Government Ministers confirmed on Tuesday as they published the Summer Economic Statement (SES).

Budget 2025, which will be delivered a week earlier than scheduled on October 1st, will include additional public spending of €6.9 billion and taxation measures amounting to €1.4 billion.

The spending element corresponds to an annual increase of 6.9 per cent, significantly above the Coalition’s 5 per cent spending rule. The rule aims to keep core spending inside a 5 per cent ceiling, which is viewed as sustainable over the medium term.

The enhanced spending figure comes amid warnings from the Central Bank and the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council that a big budgetary package could overheat an already expanding economy.

READ MORE

The Department of Finance said the Coalition’s expenditure strategy was being adjusted to “accommodate higher capital spending and to provide additional public services against the backdrop of a larger-than-assumed population”.

The additional amount earmarked for spending in the budget, the latest before the general election, comes in the wake of buoyant exchequer returns data last week, which show tax receipts up almost €4 billion or 9 per cent on last year.

Jack Chambers: what to expect from the youngest Minister for Finance since Michael Collins Listen | 35:34

The SES, which sets out the financial parameters for the October budget, was approved by the Cabinet earlier on Tuesday.

Under the strategy set out in the statement there will be €1.4 billion set aside on budget day to pay for tax measures, more than previously signalled. Most of this will be used to widen tax bands and thresholds to compensate for the effects of inflation.

Government also said it was providing an additional €1.5 billion in funding for the health service for this year “to account for the need for better quality healthcare, the complexity of providing health services, and the legacy impact of a post pandemic and heightened inflationary environment”.

Health spending was already €1.1 billion over budget at the end of June, the latest exchequer data showed.