Aer Lingus row remains deadlocked

The Aer Lingus pilots’ pay row remains deadlocked after the Labour Court told parties on Tuesday that it would not aid them in ending the dispute at this time.

Members of the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (Ialpa) at the company will begin industrial action, which has already grounded 270 flights, as planned on Wednesday.

The court told both sides after meeting them separately on Tuesday that it would not assist them in ending the dispute “at this point in time”, but indicated that it would review the next week.

Aer Lingus earlier confirmed that it had cancelled 50 more flights over next Monday and Tuesday, July 1st and 2nd, to minimise disruption from the pilots’ planned work to rule, due to begin at 12:01am on Wednesday.

That brings to 270 the total number of services that the airline has axed as a consequence of the work to rule and a strike planned for Saturday June 29th between 5am and 1pm.

More to follow