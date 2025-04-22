Bill Belichick to coach University of North Carolina in Dublin match next year

Six-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick’s University of North Carolina team have been selected to play in the 2026 Aer Lingus College Football Classic at the Aviva Stadium next year.

Belichick is considered one of the best coaches in American Football history, winning six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and two as an assistant coach with the New York Giants, famously teaming up with quarterback Tom Brady.

University of North Carolina (UNC) will play Texas Christian University (TCU) to kick off the 2026 college football season, in a game to be held on August 29th of that year. TCU, from Fort Worth, Texas will serve as the home team in Dublin against UNC.

“We’re grateful to be selected to participate in the 2026 Aer Lingus College Football Classic. It’s a tremendous opportunity for our programme and we’re excited to represent the university and our community on an international stage,” UNC head football coach Bill Belichick said.

It will be the first time for both teams to have played internationally. UNC are also famous for producing sporting legends like basketball player Michael Jordan and footballer Mia Hamm.

This year’s Aer Lingus College Football Classic, taking place on August 23rd, will see Kansas State University take on Iowa State University. More than 21,000 American fans have been confirmed to travel to Dublin for the game.