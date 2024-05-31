Central Bank’s decision to ease mortgage rules has fanned house prices, ESRI report concludes

The Central Bank building at North Wall Quay, Dublin. The regulator's decision to relax its mortgage lending rules for first-time buyers has driven house prices higher and added to the number of borrowers in “highly leveraged positions,” according to the Economic and Social Research Institute Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

The Central Bank’s decision to relax its mortgage lending rules for first-time buyers has driven house prices higher and added to the number of borrowers in “highly leveraged positions,” according to the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI).

In a highly critical assessment of the regulator’s move to ease the rules back in 2022, the ESRI said the average loan to income ratio in the Irish mortgage market was now back to multiples “only previously seen at the peak of the Celtic Tiger boom”.

The average loan size was 4.6 times disposable income at the end of 2023, a level not seen since 2006, it said.

While much of the increase in house prices since 2012 (they have grown in nominal terms by 126 per cent) has been attributable to economic recovery and supply shortages, the ESRI’s report said that over the past few years it is evident that changes in credit standards were once again driving prices.

READ MORE

It linked this directly to Central Bank’s move back in 2022 to lift the upper limit on the loan-to-income ratio requirement for first-time buyers from 3.5 to 4, which it described as “premature”.

“The results of our analysis are somewhat sobering and suggest that the credit channel has once again in recent years become somewhat influential in impacting Irish house prices,” the think tank said.

One of the report’s authors Kieran McQuinn said the regulator’s relaxation of the rules had “perplexed many at the time”.

Conor Pope’s guide to getting the most bang for your summer holiday buck Listen | 30:27

When combined with excessive savings built up during the pandemic, the move has “amplified” house prices, he said. “It just wasn’t the most prudent thing to do,” Mr McQuinn said.

The ESRI’s report warned that there was “a growing cohort of mortgage holders in the Irish residential market who are taking out highly leveraged positions”.

“A significant deterioration in economic fundamentals such as reduced income levels or higher mortgage rates could result in these households experiencing some difficulties in repaying their mortgages,” it said.

However, because the number of mortgage loans being issued in the current period is significantly less than during the Cetlic Tiger era, the deteriorating loan-to-income ratios do not pose an overall systemic risk to the Irish financial system.

Nonetheless it warned that “with actual levels of housing supply in the Irish market somewhat below estimates of the structural demand for housing, it is particularly important that any upward movements in house prices are not additionally fuelled by changes in credit conditions”.