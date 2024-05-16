UPS Healthcare invests €12m in new Dublin medical logistics facility

UPS's new Dublin facility is temperature controlled and fitted with specialised technology to help pharma and medtech companies transport goods in and out of the country. Photograph: iStock

UPS Healthcare, the medical logistics arm of United Parcel Service, has opened a new 6,000 sq m facility near Dublin Airport that it says will position it to serve the booming pharmaceutical and medical device industry.

Supported by the Government through IDA Ireland, the US group has pumped €12 million into the new location, creating 30 new jobs.

The “state-of-the-art” facility is temperature controlled, UPS said, and fitted with specialised technology to help pharma and medtech companies transport goods in and out of the country. The new location at Horizon Business Park in Swords, which covers almost 6,000 sq m, incorporates small package, freight forwarding and distribution capabilities.

“We’re the only provider who can take our customers’ treatments from clinical trial right to the patient, turning logistics into a competitive advantage, one that will only help grow Ireland’s position as a central hub for the pharma industry,” said Cathy O’Brien, vice-president for international sales at UPS Healthcare. “Most importantly, we can give patients the peace of mind knowing that their critical healthcare treatments and devices are in safe hands.”

Michael Lohan, chief executive of IDA Ireland, congratulated UPS on their new location and said the investment reinforces Ireland’s reputation within the pharma sector globally.

UPS Healthcare has significantly expanded its footprint here and across Europe in recent years. The new Dublin facility is connected to a network of logistics centres globally with an overall footprint of 1.6 million sq m, 930,00 sq m of which is temperature controlled to facilitate the transport of goods through a cold supply chain.

This expansion was fuelled by UPS’s acquisition in 2022 of Bomi Group, which has temperature-controlled facilities in 14 countries in Europe and Latin America and will add nearly 3,000 Bomi team members.