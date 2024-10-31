Terms approved for Ireland’s second offshore wind auction targeting south coast

Minister for Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan and Noel Cunniffe, CEO of Wind Energy Ireland at the annual Offshore Wind Conference in Dublin in May. Photograph: Conor McCabe MEDIA : Justin Moran email justin.moran@windenergyireland.com

The Government has approved terms for Ireland’s second offshore wind auction planned for off the south coast and scheduled to open in early 2025. The “Tonn Nua” site, 12 kilometres off the Waterford coast, will be the State’s second auction under its offshore renewable electricity support scheme (ORESS).

With 900 megawatts (MW) of renewables, it will save 1.8 million tonnes of carbon emissions each year after construction. Minister for Energy Eamon Ryan said on Thursday he expected the winning wind farm would become operational by 2032, if not quicker.

ORESS-1 auction procured more than 3 gigawatts (GW) of capacity from four offshore wind projects – enough to power 2.5 million Irish homes at an average of €86.05/megawatt hour.

The Tonn Nua auction will be the first under the State’s first spatial plan for offshore renewable development, specifically the south coast designated maritime area plan (D-map). It identifies four areas off the Wexford and Waterford coast for development over the next decade.

With grid connections to Great Island, Co Wexford, and into Cork, EirGrid will develop the subsea grid connections. In the previous auction connections were the responsibility of developers. Tonn Nua will also see a community benefit fund of €140 million established by the winning bidder.

Deployment of offshore renewable energy will ensure Ireland plays its part in addressing the escalating global climate emergency, Mr Ryan added. ‘’It is a further response to the twin challenges of energy security and affordability. This auction will bolster the energy security of Ireland, safeguarding the electricity needs of our homes, hospitals, and businesses.”

It would also facilitate coexistence between offshore and other marine users and activities – such as aquaculture; commercial fishing; tourism and recreation, he said.

By creating this marine planning and regulatory environment, Ireland was sending the right signals to industry and investors, the Minister said. “This will also give certainty to the public about what development should happen and where they will take place.’’

Wind Energy Ireland chief executive Noel Cunniffe said the announcement comes at a great time with more than a 1,000 investors and global industry leaders coming to Ireland next week for the Wind Energy Trade Show 2024.

He highlighted the potential for Tonn Nua to drive significant green investment to coastal communities in the southeast. “Our focus now needs to turn to identifying new sites, for fixed and floating wind energy, in other parts of Ireland’s maritime area to build a strong and attractive pipeline of projects,” he added.