Indeed expected to cut as many as 70 jobs in Ireland

As many as 70 jobs are expected to go from the Irish unit of Indeed, as the online recruiter prepares to cut around 8 per cent of its global workforce.

In a message to staff on Tuesday, seen by The Irish Times, Indeed told employees that some 175 employees will be involved in the consultation process initially. The US company anticipates that between 60 and 70 workers will then be called to an individual consultation with management over their future with the company in June.

In line with its statutory duties, Indeed notified Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Peter Burke of its plans on Tuesday, a spokeswoman for the department said. “The department received a collective redundancy notification in relation to potential redundancies at Indeed on May 14th. Any further queries should be directed to the company.”

The department did not comment on the number of jobs cuts Indeed is targeting but it is understood to be in line with the message sent to staff.

Indeed has been approached for further comment.

The Financial Services Union (FSU), which represents some of the 1,000 Indeed workers based at its European headquarters on Sir John Rogerson’s Quay in Dublin and on St Stephen’s Green, is meeting its members to discuss the process.

An FSU spokesman told The Irish Times on Monday its members were “shocked and disappointed” with Monday’s announcement, coming just a year after Indeed shed around 200 roles in Dublin as part of a wider cost-cutting initiative.

Indeed chief executive Chris Hyams said on Monday announcing the global cuts: “Unlike last year, where our reduction was driven by cost savings, we are taking this action because we need to simplify our organisation to make it easier and faster for us to make decisions, and help us to more effectively grow revenue and hires.”

He said despite a pickup in the global economy from last year, the company was still “too complex” and is not yet set up for sustainable growth.