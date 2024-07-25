Generic drugmaker Viatris to cut over 200 jobs with Cork plant closure

Generics drugmaker Viatris is cutting more than 200 jobs in Ireland with the closure of a manufacturing plant in Little Island, Co Cork. Photograph: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Generic drug company Viatris has announced the closure of a plant in Co Cork with the loss of more than 200 jobs in the latest retreat from Ireland by the group.

The US company said it plans to close its active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing operation at Little Island, subject to consultations with union and other employee representatives.

“The announcement comes after a thorough assessment of the site, which unfortunately concluded it was no longer viable due to challenging market and site dynamics,” the company said. “In particular, declining demand has resulted in underutilisation of our production capacities at this particular site.”

The company said there would be no immediate reductions in staff numbers at the site.

“It is anticipated that the majority of its workforce at the Little Island site will remain employed until early 2028 as the company winds down operations over the next several years,” Viatris said.

Trade union Siptu has requested an urgent meeting the management following the announcement.

“This announcement is a shocking development for our members, many of whom have provided decades of loyal service to the company at this plant, Siptu organiser Ciara McMahon-Flavin said.

She said the announcement was unexpected and the union wanted to discuss all options “to ensure the future of operations at this site”.

Viatris was formed by 2020 merger of generic pharmaceutical company Mylan and Upjohn, a former unit of Pfizer that managed its generics business – mostly Pfizer drugs that had come off patent.

The company announced the closure of another manufacturing plant in Baldoyle in north Dublin with the loss of 440 jobs shortly after the merger. In 2021 it cut 70 jobs at the business’s Irish corporate headquarters in Dublin.

Viatris said it would “consider alternatives for the site outside of the company’s network, if at all possible” and noted that it will retain a “significant presence in Ireland” even after the Cork plant closes.

Viatris has a plant in Galway where it manufactures sterile injectables. It also has manufacturing operations in Dublin producing dry powder inhalers, tablets and other medicines, as well as its Irish corporate headquarters and a global device development team.

“Today’s announcement in no way reflects upon the company’s genuine appreciation for the commitment and work ethic of the people in and community of Little Island,” said the company, which did not mention the number of staff it employs at Little Island in its statement.

“Viatris is grateful for the dedication exhibited at this site and its remaining workforce in Ireland will continue to play an important role in the company’s future as it increases its focus on areas with the greatest potential to accelerate growth and patient impact.”