Online food ordering platform Munchd targets local restaurants

A new online food ordering platform is targeting local restaurants and takeaways, offering zero per cent commission to help them maximise their profits.

Munchd was developed by Dundalk-based marketing agency ZOMA, and offers a 1.4 per cent transaction rate on orders, along with giving the hospitality businesses control over customer data, allowing them to drive brand loyalty, and promote their business from a central hub.

“In the current economic climate, businesses across the hospitality industry are struggling to keep up with rising costs,” said David Kieran, ZOMA managing director.

“With the array of ordering apps in the restaurant and takeaway sector, businesses offering delivery services have faced exorbitant commissions and escalating expenses. munchd aims to empower these businesses by reclaiming their earnings, fostering local economic growth, and ultimately lowering the prices consumers pay for delivered items.”

A number of local restaurants have already signed up to the platform, giving users the option of ordering through the Munchd website or through the business’s own website.

The online food market business is a competitive one, with JustEat, UberEats and Flipdish all offering their services to restaurants and takeaways in Ireland.

During the pandemic, more businesses turned to online ordering to reach customers as restrictions and lockdowns forced restaurants to close their doors and later implement a number of measures to limit the spread of the Covid-19 virus, including cutting the number of people dining indoors.