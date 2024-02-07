Ikea to open ‘plan and order’ store in Carlow

Self-assembly furniture chain Ikea has announced the opening of its fifth plan and order point in Carlow at the end of February.
The announcement was made by Ikea’s global chief executive Jesper Brodin on a visit to Ikea’s Ballmun store in Dublin.
“The new design service will offer customers a chance to consult with IKEA’s experienced home interior designers,” the Swedish company said.
The Carlow shop is the fifth plan and order Ikea outlet in the Republic, following Douglas, Co Cork, Drogheda, Co Louth, Naas, Co Kildare, and Stephen’s Green, Dublin.
The retailer aims to open additional plan and order points in Ireland later this year.
