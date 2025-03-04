Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

The State could soon be facing a “colossal” €26 billion in costs for missing EU-agreed climate targets, equivalent to a full year of corporate tax receipts or the annual health budget. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the details.

Paul Coulson’s Ardagh Group is on track to pay the price for being a “poster child” for prioritising financial engineering over-investing in its assets, as a debt restructuring looms that will put control of the packaging giant on the table, according to analysts at CreditSights. Joe Brennan reports.

The tax regime around investing in Irish funds is too onerous and doesn’t make much sense, according to the more than 200 investors who took the time to participate in a consultation process on the matter. Fiona Reddan sifts through their responses.

A court in the United States has appointed an official to examine the financial affairs of convicted fraudster Greg Lindberg, the former US billionaire whose investment group acquired Irish medtech group Clanwilliam in 2014. Colm Keena has the details of the case.

In our Your Money Q&A, an older reader, who is single, has no children, is renting, and has a large nest egg, wonders what would happen if their money runs out while they are receiving nursing home care. Dominic Coyle offers a view.

Award winning movie director James Cameron can’t wait to become a citizen of New Zealand so he can escape Donald Trump. Even that might not be far enough away to avoid the US President, writes Laura Slattery in her media column.

Microsoft President Brad Smith emphasised the tech firm’s commitment to Ireland, which can “count on us”, writes Cantillon.

Acadian Asset Management’s Dr Owen Lamont’s not-so-subtle allegory punctures the crypto financial fairy story, writes Stocktake.

In Me & My Money, Lisa O’Connell, founder and owner of Forus Training, recalls how investing in a diploma in teaching IT skills was the “catalyst that transformed my career”. She spoke to Tony Clayton-Lea.

