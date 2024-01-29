Shannon Foynes and green hydrogen, ferrying more Spanish to Rosslare, and Canada’s TD Bank considers Irish licence

The Brittany Ferries' LNG-powered cruise ferry Salamanca at Rosslare port. The company is aiming to triple the number of Spanish tourists to Ireland on its Rosslare-Bilbao route.

Shannon Foynes and the port of Rotterdam have signed an agreement on developing a supply-chain corridor for exporting green hydrogen and renewable fuels into Europe generated from the west of Ireland’s offshore wind power. Kevin O’Sullivan has the details.

Brittany Ferries is aiming to triple the number of Spanish tourists it carries to Ireland next year following the successful rescheduling of the company’s newest cruise ferry Salamanca on its Rosslare-Bilbao route. Colin Gleeson reports.

After 50 years of research, why is there still no fix for jet lag? FT columnist Pilita Clark examines the issue, having just returned from a long-haul journey to Australia.

In our first personal finance Q&A of the week, a reader is considering applying for the Help to Buy scheme to purchase a home under their own name as their partner doesn't qualify for the scheme. Will this be a problem if the partner in assisting them with their repayments? Dominic Coyle offer a view.

Changes proposed by the Labour Party to UK non-dom rules should it win the next election could result in some of the wealthy elite there moving their tax residence to Ireland, writes Alan Murray, a tax partner with Mazars, in our Opinion piece.

Does immigration depress wages or boost productivity in the economy? Our columnist Eoin Burke-Kennedy explores this question as the issue of immigration takes centre stage as a political hot potato ahead of the next general election.

In Me & My Money, Fergus Sheil, artistic director of the Irish National Opera, tells Tony Clayton-Lea how he came to his senses and got rid of his chickens in favour of just buying eggs in the shop.

Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Irish unit, which serves as the post-Brexit EU hub for the Canadian group, is exploring applying for a full banking licence here to expand the services it can offer clients across Europe. Joe Brennan reports.

Convenience retailer Centra’s sale jumped by around 6 per cent in 2023 to a record €2.1 billion, which managing director Ian Allen said was driven in part by a near 7 per cent increase in its prices and “significant growth” in sales of its own-brand products. Ian Curran has the details.

Norway’s State-owned energy group Statkraft said it is on track to develop three gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy projects in the Republic of Ireland by 2030, the equivalent of more than half of current peak demand in the State. Joe Brennan reports.

Irish consumer confidence posted a sharp increase in January to climb to its best level in two years, according to a new report from the Irish League of Credit Unions. Colin Gleeson reports.

Are the Big Tech stocks in bubble territory? Stocktake examines this question as five of the so-called magnificent seven prepare to report their earnings.

