Pre-tax profits at nursing home group owned by three Irish billionaires soar

JP McManus, Dermot Desmond and John Magnier are major shareholders in Barchester Healthcare. Photograph: Eric Luke/The Irish Times

Pretax profits at the UK nursing home group owned by three Irish billionaires increased sevenfold to £31.84 million (€36.67 million) last year

Accounts filed by Barchester Healthcare Ltd show that the business recorded the sharp rise in pretax profits as revenues increased by £90.9 million or 13.4 per cent from £675.9 million to £766.76 million (€883.23 million).

The group is co-owned by three of the State’s most prominent businessmen, JP McManus, John Magnier and Dermot Desmond.

Barchester is the UK’s second largest nursing home operator and provides 14,072 registered beds across its portfolio of 215 registered services with the largest proportion located within London and the southeast of England.

READ MORE

The pretax profits of £31.84 million follow pretax profits of £4.06 million for 2021 – an increase of 684 per cent.

Numbers employed at the group declined from 14,962 to 14,947 last year.

In his report, chairman John Coleman said that the group “traded strongly throughout 2022 and life in our services returned to normality following the Covid-19 pandemic”.

“Enquiries for places in the care homes and hospitals were in excess of pre-pandemic levels and occupancy levels increased levels increased steadily from April onwards,” he said

The separate directors’ report said that the increase in revenues “was driven by an increase in occupancy and fee rate inflation”.

The group’s earnings before interest tax depreciation amortisation and rent (EBITDAR) last year increased from £216.8 million to £239.6 million. It recorded operating profits of £64.17 million and interest charges of £32.32 million reduced profits to a pretax profits of £31.84m.

The group benefited from £16.68 million in ‘other operating income’ made up of Government grants that included £14.4 million from the State Infection Control Fund and £2.3 million in local Covid support.

The directors said that the larger Covid-19-related costs that the group incurred during the year included £16.1 million for agency workers and recruitment to maintain staff rotas, £4.5 million in sick pay and £2.5 million in personal protective equipment (PPE).

The group last year recorded post-tax profits of £21.9 million after incurring a corporation tax charge of £9.93 million.

Staff costs last year increased by £5 million to £395 million. Directors’ pay increased by £1 million to £2.97 million. Pay for highest paid director almost doubled from £898,000 to £1.73 million.

The profits also take account of operating lease expenses of £131.48 million.

At the end of December last, shareholder funds totalled £202.37 million which included accumulated profits of £182.63 million. Cash funds declined marginally from £25.54 million to £24.25 million.