Indeed plans job support fund

Jobs site Indeed has linked up with Community Foundation Ireland (CFI) to set up a new fund to support disadvantaged job seekers.

The €217,000 Donor Advised Fund will give financial support to lone parents, people with disabilities, refugees and the long-term unemployed, through six organisations including the Irish Red Cross, An Cosán, FIT and Jobcare. The six bodies currently provide services and support to the targeted groups seeking employment.

“The fund will allow extremely targeted actions and supports to improve employment outcomes for people facing disadvantage in different ways,” said Denise Charlton, chief executive of Community Foundation Ireland. “These programmes will bring down barriers to work which stand in the way of many people in our communities.”

The programmes will be tailored to the different groups, such as providing English language classes for Afghan refugees and job search support for people who have been unemployed long term.

Research commissioned by the jobs site fund revealed almost 60 per cent of job seekers who face barriers, including older people, ethnic minorities, people with disabilities and those with a criminal record, feel they are not fairly considered for jobs they apply for.

There are also a number of practical challenges to overcome, including a lack of computer skills, confidence in applying for positions and writing CVs, and a lack of support network.