Maynooth University to open new robotics lab following Intel donation

Left to right: Bernard Capraro, EU talent development programme manager, Intel; James Petri, robotics student at Maynooth; Heather Bruen, also a student and Allan Stewart, area manager with Intel

Maynooth University (MU) is to create a cutting-edge robotics lab that will allow students to gain valuable practical experience with innovative robotic technologies, supported by a donation from tech giant Intel.

The lab, which will cost €150,000 to establish, will be available to students in MU’s in robotics and intelligent devices, electronic engineering and computer science degree programmes. They will have access to innovative technologies and equipment used by engineers from Intel and other companies, giving them practical experience of how the technologies can be applied outside the classroom.

“Robotics and AI are creating new industries, making agriculture more sustainable and revolutionising transportation,” said Prof Gerry Lacey, head of engineering at Maynooth University. “We are excited that Intel’s support will help our students to become leaders in creating this new future.”

The new lab came out of a partnership struck between MU and Intel a number of years ago. A memorandum of understanding signed in 2019 has enabled the creation of a strategic research and innovation partnership.

“Over the years, Maynooth University has developed a strong partnership with Intel that has fostered collaboration in various areas, including student skills and experiences, research, innovation, and community engagement,” said MU’s vice-president of external affairs, Rebecca Doolin.

“As neighbours in a vibrant and fast-growing region of Ireland, today’s announcement not only deepens the ties between Intel and MU, but also demonstrates the positive impacts on student learning and innovation that such partnerships can yield.”

Dave Selkirk, director of advanced analytics MSO automation at Intel Ireland, said the chip manufacturer was proud of its partnership with the university. “The development of key infrastructure in the area of robotics will provide an important opportunity for students to gain practical experience in an evolving technology field that has massive potential in advanced high-volume manufacturing.”